Next Article
Delhi weather: Humidity around 90%; light rain brings some relief
Delhi woke up to sticky air on Friday—humidity hovered around 90%, and while it felt pretty warm, both the high (33.3°C) and low (24°C) were actually a couple of degrees cooler than usual for August.
Only light rain showed up, with Safdarjung logging 17mm in the last 24 hours.
AQI stays 'satisfactory'
The muggy weather made things feel heavy all day, but at least the air quality stayed 'satisfactory' (AQI: 58), so breathing easy wasn't a problem.
IMD says Saturday could bring more clouds and a chance of moderate rain—plus slightly warmer temps—so keep your umbrella handy if you're heading out.
Basically, it's classic monsoon season vibes for Delhiites this weekend.