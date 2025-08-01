Delhi weather: Humidity around 90%; light rain brings some relief India Aug 01, 2025

Delhi woke up to sticky air on Friday—humidity hovered around 90%, and while it felt pretty warm, both the high (33.3°C) and low (24°C) were actually a couple of degrees cooler than usual for August.

Only light rain showed up, with Safdarjung logging 17mm in the last 24 hours.