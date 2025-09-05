Next Article
18 children rescued from human trafficking at Prayagraj Junction
Eighteen children were rescued from a suspected human trafficking ring at Prayagraj Junction railway station on September 3.
Acting on a tip, the GRP, RPF, and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit intercepted the children as they alighted from the Seemanchal Express at Prayagraj Junction.
They're now safe and being looked after by Child Line and the Child Welfare Committee.
Authorities are stepping up checks to protect vulnerable kids
The children, all from different parts of Bihar, said they'd been promised schooling in Delhi—but it turned out to be a trap in a previous incident.
Just days earlier, 15 more kids were rescued in a similar way on the same train.
With traffickers repeatedly targeting this route, authorities are stepping up checks to protect vulnerable kids and stop these networks.