Chhattisgarh: 5 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces India Sep 05, 2025

At least five Maoist insurgents were killed on Friday during a fierce encounter with security forces in the dense Abujhmad forests, along the Dantewada-Narayanpur border of Chhattisgarh.

The District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force were on a search mission when they were ambushed, leading to a gunfight.

Some bodies have been recovered, but tough terrain and ongoing gunfire have slowed full recovery efforts.