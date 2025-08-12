1.87cr applicants for 64,000 railway jobs: Over 1,000 per post

Landing a spot isn't easy—over 1,000 people are competing for every RPF Constable post and about 720 per NTPC role. Computer-Based Tests were held in more than 150 cities and in 15 languages to keep things accessible. Results are already out for key positions: over 9,000 Technicians have made the cut from nearly 14,300 openings.

More vacancies to be filled in early 2025

If you missed out this time, there's good news—Railways plans to hire nearly 10,000 ALPs and over 6,200 Technicians in early 2025 through more CBTs.

The hiring pace has picked up too: between 2014 and 2025, over five lakh people joined Indian Railways compared to four lakh in the previous decade.