Meenakshi temple land worth ₹60 crores sold illegally; 19 booked
What's the story
The Madurai city central crime branch (CCB) has filed a case against 19 people, including two former revenue officials and two sub-registrars in connection with the alleged illegal transfer and registration of valuable endowment property belonging to the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. The FIR was registered on July 25 under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint by K Chelladurai, joint commissioner and executive officer of the temple.
Property dispute
Property was bequeathed to the temple in 1930
The FIR says that the disputed property at Chokkikulam was willed to the temple in 1930 by T M Durairani, wife of Pudukottai king T M Durairaja.
The will was meant to fund religious rituals, charity, and scholarships.
However, temple authorities alleged that despite the property's status as a temple endowment, its title was illegally removed from revenue records and the patta transferred to private individuals in 2016.
Accused list
Who are the accused?
The FIR names several accused, including former VAO Arasan, former tahsildar Anbalagan, Murappanadu sub-registrar Anantharaman, and Vadamadurai sub-registrar Prasanth Santhana Karuppan.
Others include Ramayee Aayiyar, Senthamil Selvi, Prema, Rajkumar Muthurani Rajendran Kuzhanthaiya Pushbaraj Jothi Geetha S Ilayaraja P Anish Kavitha Prakash Kalikumar.
The complaint further alleged that despite ownership disputes pending before revenue authorities and court proceedings relating to the property, power-of-attorney and mortgage documents were registered in 2021 through Murappanadu and Vadamadurai sub-registrar offices.
Legal action
Properties have a market value of ₹60 crore
Tamil Nadu HR&CE Department Minister Ramesh told the Hindu that properties with a guideline value of between ₹20 crore and ₹30 crore were fraudulently registered in 2021. He said their market value was estimated at around ₹60 crore.
The properties, measuring 1.79 acres, included Ashoka Vilas bungalow and an adjoining garden on Alagarkoil Road in Madurai.
Ramesh said they would be retrieved through legal means as per the will's terms, which allowed renting but not mortgaging or selling the property.
Department intervention
Attempts were made to transfer property despite HR&CE intervention
Ramesh further claimed that despite the HR&CE Department writing to concerned authorities not to register any property, attempts were made to transfer the property.
An attempt to register it at Thirumayam Sub-Registrar's Office was prevented after temple authorities raised objections.
However, those who obtained pattas allegedly conspired and registered the property at Murappanadu Sub-Registrar's Office on April 4, 2021.
The Executive Officer has sought action against revenue officials for failing to inform temple authorities about this registration.