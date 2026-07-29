Meenakshi temple land worth ₹60 crores sold illegally; 19 booked

The FIR says that the disputed property at Chokkikulam was willed to the temple in 1930 by T M Durairani, wife of Pudukottai king T M Durairaja.

The will was meant to fund religious rituals, charity, and scholarships.

However, temple authorities alleged that despite the property's status as a temple endowment, its title was illegally removed from revenue records and the patta transferred to private individuals in 2016.