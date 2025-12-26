Next Article
19 injured as bus overturns in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai
India
A bus ride from Kumbakonam to Karaikal took a scary turn near Kuthalam on Friday when the driver lost control, crashing into an electric pole and parked two-wheelers before the bus flipped over.
Out of more than 30 people onboard, 19 ended up injured.
Quick rescue and hospital care
Police acted fast to pull passengers out of the overturned bus. Most of the injured were taken to local hospitals—five had serious injuries.
The driver, meanwhile, left the scene, and police have filed a case against him.
Another reminder about road safety
This isn't an isolated incident—Tamil Nadu has seen several recent crashes, including a deadly bus-car collision in Cuddalore and a private van-school van accident that hurt 27 kids.
It's yet another wake-up call for better road safety so everyone can travel without worry.