Major reservoirs in India dip to 80% as rainfall dries up
India's big reservoirs are now at just 80% of their total capacity, according to the Central Water Commission.
This is the seventh straight week of falling water levels, and all regions have slipped below 90%.
Last week saw a 65% deficiency in nationwide rainfall, with no rain expected soon.
Why does this matter?
Less rain means less water for everyone—farmers, cities, and even power plants.
Some areas barely got any rain at all: while the Central zone received no rain, the east and northeast had a massive 96% shortfall.
With only 1mm of rain on average (compared to nearly three times that last year), there's extra pressure on drinking water and crops.
Region by region: who's hit hardest?
Only 12 out of 166 major reservoirs are full right now.
Western states are doing best at about 88%, but southern states like Karnataka have dropped below 70%.
Eastern and northern regions are also hovering around three-quarters full.
The bottom line: most parts of the country are feeling the pinch from this dry spell.