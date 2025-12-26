Next Article
DGCA gets IndiGo disruption report: What's going on?
India's aviation regulator, DGCA, just got a detailed report on why so many IndiGo flights were canceled recently.
A special committee dug into what went wrong and suggested fixes to help avoid these headaches in the future.
The report took a while because there was a ton of data to sift through, but it finally landed on Friday, December 26, 2025.
What's inside the report—and how is IndiGo reacting?
The investigation looked closely at flight planning, crew management, and how rules are followed.
The goal? Figure out the real reasons behind all those cancelations and make flying smoother for everyone.
Hopefully, we'll see fewer disruptions ahead.