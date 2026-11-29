Modi's ex-schoolmate wins 19-year-long land battle after meeting him
What's the story
Asgar Ali Vora, a former schoolmate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has finally won a 19-year-long legal battle over land records in Maharashtra's Mira-Bhayandar. The 81-year-old's name was restored in the Satbara land record for a disputed 2,810-square-meter plot. The restoration comes less than three months after he met PM Modi and sought his intervention in the matter.
Dispute origins
Background of the land dispute
The land ownership dispute dates back to 2007 when Vora and Dawood Vora's names were first entered in the land record.
The entry was canceled later that year during an inquiry into one of the legal heirs of Paul Anthony Fernandes.
Fernandes, the original landowner, had signed a 1989 agreement with the Voras for the plot.
Complications arise
Who are the parties involved in the matter?
In 2014, Mervin Joseph Fernandes claimed a 50% share of the property using a succession certificate.
The other half was bought by Swayam Builders in 2011 through a power of attorney, which Vora alleged had been tampered with and actually pertained to a different survey number.
A criminal case was registered in 2015 over these allegations.
Resolution progress
Vora meets Modi, BJP MLA gives up possession
In 2019, Seven Eleven Constructions purchased part of the disputed land but had construction permissions revoked after complaints from Vora.
After years of pursuing the matter without success, Vora met PM Modi on September 8 and sought a CBI probe into the land dispute.
Days after their meeting, BJP MLA Narendra Mehta announced he was giving up possession of the disputed plot and withdrew his police complaint against Vora.
Final approval
Land record restored after hearing objections
The municipal corporation also canceled construction permission and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) linked to the plot.
On September 8, after meeting PM Modi and seeking a CBI probe into the land dispute, Mervin Fernandes retracted his claim of being Paul Anthony's biological nephew and admitted ignorance about the disputed land.
Resolution
Revenue Department approves mutation entry
The matter was then taken up with the Chief Minister's Office, leading to the Revenue Department starting to restore Vora's name in land records.
Objections from Swayam Builders and Mukesh Parekh were heard over 10 hearings between October 13 and November 19.
On November 27, the Revenue Department approved the mutation entry for Vora as the legal occupant of the entire plot in the Satbara land record.