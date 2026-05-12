NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: 2 men held, probe widens

The Rajasthan Police 's Special Operations Group (SOG) has taken into custody two men in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak. The accused, Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandawariya, are believed to be key players in the case. Yadav was taken into custody from Jaipur and is being interrogated for his role in distributing a question bank that allegedly resembled a large part of the actual NEET-UG paper.

Investigation details Investigators examining digital evidence, including WhatsApp groups The investigation is now looking into whether this was a planned paper leak or the distribution of an unusually accurate "guess paper" before the medical entrance test. Officials are examining digital evidence, including WhatsApp groups allegedly used to circulate exam-related material before the examination. The probe is also looking into whether students were charged for access to this material and how widely it was distributed.

Wider network Probe looking into possible links to larger network The investigation has reportedly extended beyond Jaipur, with officials probing possible links to a larger network operating in other areas. The matter came under scrutiny after reports emerged that several questions from the circulated material closely resembled those asked in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Authorities are now trying to find out how this material was obtained and whether it was leaked from within the examination system or part of a coaching-based prediction network.

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