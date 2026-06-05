LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Massive fire reported at Noida high-rise building, another at PG
Massive fire reported at Noida high-rise building, another at PG
No casualties or injuries were reported

Massive fire reported at Noida high-rise building, another at PG

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 05, 2026
09:48 am
What's the story

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Noida on Friday morning. The first incident occurred at Ivy County, a residential society in Sector 75, where a major fire broke out on the 12th floor of the high-rise tower. Fire department officials rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined; however, no casualties or injuries were reported from this incident.

Twitter Post

Visuals of fire at high-rise building 

Sector 52 blaze

Fire at PG accommodation

The second fire incident was reported around 15 minutes away from a paying guest (PG) accommodation in E-3, Shatabdi Vihar, Sector 52. The building has a restaurant on the ground floor and PG facilities on upper floors. Two fire tenders were dispatched to this location after the blaze was reported. Like the first incident, authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of this fire.

Advertisement

Safety initiative

Fire safety awareness campaign underway

These incidents come as the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and Fire Department are conducting a seven-day special inspection and awareness campaign across hotels and other establishments. The aim is to enhance compliance with fire safety norms and strengthen preparedness after a major fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed 21 people. Hotel owners have been directed to ensure firefighting equipment remains functional, fire safety norms are followed, and emergency exits are kept open for safe evacuation during emergencies.

Advertisement