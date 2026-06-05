Massive fire reported at Noida high-rise building, another at PG
What's the story
Two separate fire incidents were reported in Noida on Friday morning. The first incident occurred at Ivy County, a residential society in Sector 75, where a major fire broke out on the 12th floor of the high-rise tower. Fire department officials rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined; however, no casualties or injuries were reported from this incident.
Twitter Post
Visuals of fire at high-rise building
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the fire incident in Ivy County housing colony in Sector 75, Noida, directs officials to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. Administration instructed to… https://t.co/ZblEnQeMHg— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2026
Sector 52 blaze
Fire at PG accommodation
The second fire incident was reported around 15 minutes away from a paying guest (PG) accommodation in E-3, Shatabdi Vihar, Sector 52. The building has a restaurant on the ground floor and PG facilities on upper floors. Two fire tenders were dispatched to this location after the blaze was reported. Like the first incident, authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of this fire.
Safety initiative
Fire safety awareness campaign underway
These incidents come as the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and Fire Department are conducting a seven-day special inspection and awareness campaign across hotels and other establishments. The aim is to enhance compliance with fire safety norms and strengthen preparedness after a major fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed 21 people. Hotel owners have been directed to ensure firefighting equipment remains functional, fire safety norms are followed, and emergency exits are kept open for safe evacuation during emergencies.