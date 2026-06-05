No casualties or injuries were reported

Massive fire reported at Noida high-rise building, another at PG

By Chanshimla Varah 09:48 am Jun 05, 202609:48 am

What's the story

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Noida on Friday morning. The first incident occurred at Ivy County, a residential society in Sector 75, where a major fire broke out on the 12th floor of the high-rise tower. Fire department officials rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined; however, no casualties or injuries were reported from this incident.