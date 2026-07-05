2 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members killed in encounter with police
What's the story
Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were killed in an encounter with police in Bahadurgarh on Sunday. According to NDTV, the deceased, Pravesh and Himanshu, were wanted for the daylight murder of gym operator Kapil in Hansi on June 11. Both had a ₹1 lakh reward each announced by Haryana Police for their capture.
Operation details
Both men were wanted in multiple criminal cases
The encounter occurred during a joint operation by the Counter Intelligence unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police. The operation was launched after intelligence inputs suggested that Pravesh and Himanshu were moving in Haryana. Both were part of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hariram alias Harry Boxer-Anil Pandit organized crime network and had been absconding in multiple criminal cases.
Encounter aftermath
Both accused suffered bullet injuries
According to Haryana STF Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan, the suspects were asked to surrender but instead allegedly opened fire on the police team. The officers retaliated in what they described as an act of self-defense, resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire. Both accused suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to their wounds at a nearby hospital. A Delhi Police constable also suffered a bullet injury during the encounter and is currently undergoing treatment, but is out of danger.