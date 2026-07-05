2 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members killed in encounter with police

Encounter aftermath

Both accused suffered bullet injuries

According to Haryana STF Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan, the suspects were asked to surrender but instead allegedly opened fire on the police team. The officers retaliated in what they described as an act of self-defense, resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire. Both accused suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to their wounds at a nearby hospital. A Delhi Police constable also suffered a bullet injury during the encounter and is currently undergoing treatment, but is out of danger.