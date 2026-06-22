2 killed after 'speeding' BMW hits divider; body parts scattered
What's the story
A high-speed car crash on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway in Thane district, Maharashtra, has left two dead and one injured. The accident occurred early Sunday morning as three friends were returning from a birthday celebration. Preliminary investigations suggest that the BMW was speeding at around 250km/h when it hit a road divider. The impact caused the car to flip several times before landing off the road. The crash was so severe that body parts were found scattered several meters away.
Crash details
Car was reportedly speeding at around 250km/h
Preliminary investigations suggest that the BMW was speeding at around 250km/h when it hit a road divider. The impact caused the car to flip several times before landing off the road. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the vehicle speeding on multiple occasions between 2:00am and 3:00am. One witness recalled hearing "a loud boom" and finding a young woman thrown far from the vehicle.
Investigation status
Accident happened on under-construction road
While there are unconfirmed reports that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, police are yet to officially confirm this. The car owner, who was reportedly driving the car, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway. The road where the accident occurred was under construction with no street lamps, and it had not been opened to the public yet, an officer told IE.