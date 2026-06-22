2 killed after 'speeding' BMW hits divider; body parts scattered 

Investigation status

Accident happened on under-construction road

While there are unconfirmed reports that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, police are yet to officially confirm this. The car owner, who was reportedly driving the car, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway. The road where the accident occurred was under construction with no street lamps, and it had not been opened to the public yet, an officer told IE.