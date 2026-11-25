2-year-old raped after Gujarat mother refuses affair with husband's friend
What's the story
A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in Bharuch district, Gujarat after his friend's wife refused to enter into an illicit relationship with him. The accused, Surendrakumar, had been pressuring the child's mother for an affair. When she refused his advances, he threatened her and later targeted her daughter as revenge, police said. When the toddler was playing in the courtyard, the accused lured her with chocolates and took her to his room, where he raped her.
Crime details
Toddler severely injured in private parts
The assault left the child with severe injuries to her private parts, according to the complaint filed by the mother.
After learning about the incident, the child's family filed a police complaint against Surendrakumar. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other applicable laws.
Following the complaint, Surendrakumar was arrested and produced before a special POCSO court.
Police sought his remand for further questioning in connection with the case.