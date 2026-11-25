The assault left the child with severe injuries to her private parts, according to the complaint filed by the mother.

After learning about the incident, the child's family filed a police complaint against Surendrakumar. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other applicable laws.

Following the complaint, Surendrakumar was arrested and produced before a special POCSO court.

Police sought his remand for further questioning in connection with the case.