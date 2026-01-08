Next Article
20 Bangladeshis arrested in Delhi for illegal infiltration
India
Delhi Police just caught 20 Bangladeshi nationals—12 men, eight women, and four kids—living in the city with fake identities.
They've all been moved to a detention center and are set to be deported soon.
This is part of a bigger push by the police to crack down on illegal immigration in Delhi.
Hunt for agents who helped them enter
Police aren't stopping at the arrests—they're now investigating the agents and networks that helped these people sneak into Delhi, including those who provided fake documents and places to stay.
The goal is to break up these operations for good, as inferred from the ongoing actions, with officials focusing on tackling illegal immigration in the capital.