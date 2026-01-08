Political storm brews in Ankita Bhandari murder case
The Ankita Bhandari murder case from 2022 is back in the spotlight, stirring up political drama in Uttarakhand.
Urmila Sanawar, who says she's the second wife of ex-BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, has accused senior BJP leader Dushyant Gautam of being involved.
She even shared an audio clip where Rathore allegedly calls Gautam a "VIP" present at the Vanantara resort the day Bhandari was killed.
Defamation suits and messy fallout
Gautam has hit back with a defamation case, and the Delhi High Court quickly ordered some social media posts to be taken down.
Meanwhile, Sanawar claims she was forced into marriage with Rathore—who first admitted marrying her in June 2025 but later denied it, leading to his suspension from BJP for breaking party rules.
Both Rathore and Sanawar are now tangled in legal battles as tensions keep rising.