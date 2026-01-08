Political storm brews in Ankita Bhandari murder case

Defamation suits and messy fallout

Gautam has hit back with a defamation case, and the Delhi High Court quickly ordered some social media posts to be taken down.

Meanwhile, Sanawar claims she was forced into marriage with Rathore—who first admitted marrying her in June 2025 but later denied it, leading to his suspension from BJP for breaking party rules.

Both Rathore and Sanawar are now tangled in legal battles as tensions keep rising.