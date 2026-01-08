Bengaluru traffic cop suspended after slapping rider during 1-way check
A Bengaluru traffic cop has been suspended for allegedly slapping a two-wheeler rider during a routine check for one-way violations near Silk Board Junction on October 13.
The head constable, Mallikarjuna Teli, stopped Nitesh from Kerala for riding the wrong way, but things got heated when Nitesh questioned the cop's authority to collect spot fines.
The argument escalated, and Teli allegedly slapped Nitesh twice—once with his helmet on and again after he took it off.
Video goes viral, official probe underway
The incident was caught on camera by Nitesh's pillion rider and quickly made its way to social media.
Despite Nitesh asking not to be hit and warning things could escalate, the confrontation continued until Hoysala police were called, as instructed by the ASI.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) Gopal M Byakod confirmed Teli's suspension and said officials are reviewing bodycam footage.
Meanwhile, Nitesh was fined ₹500 for the traffic violation, and authorities are checking if the uploaded video was edited.