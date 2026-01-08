Bengaluru traffic cop suspended after slapping rider during 1-way check

Video goes viral, official probe underway

The incident was caught on camera by Nitesh's pillion rider and quickly made its way to social media.

Despite Nitesh asking not to be hit and warning things could escalate, the confrontation continued until Hoysala police were called, as instructed by the ASI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) Gopal M Byakod confirmed Teli's suspension and said officials are reviewing bodycam footage.

Meanwhile, Nitesh was fined ₹500 for the traffic violation, and authorities are checking if the uploaded video was edited.