Rare Bay of Bengal depression set to drench Tamil Nadu
India
A rare weather system over the Bay of Bengal is gearing up to bring heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from January 8-11.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert as the depression could strengthen and move closer to the coast.
Why does this matter?
Expect intense rain on January 9 and 10, especially in coastal districts like Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore.
Fisherfolk are urged to stay off rough seas due to strong winds.
These January storms don't happen often—so residents should stay alert for possible impacts from heavy rain.