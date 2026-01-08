Next Article
Petrol, diesel prices hold steady on January 8
India
Fuel prices stayed put across India this Thursday.
Even though rates are technically linked to global oil and currency swings, taxes from the center and states keep day-to-day changes in check—so you're not seeing wild jumps at the pump.
What did it cost today?
In major cities, petrol hovered around ₹94.72/liter in Delhi, ₹104.21 in Mumbai, ₹103.94 in Kolkata, and ₹100.75 in Chennai.
Diesel was at ₹87.62/liter in Delhi, with prices in other major cities ranging from ₹82.45 (Chandigarh) up to ₹95.70 (Hyderabad).
Why do prices vary so much?
It's mostly down to state taxes: diesel was cheapest in Chandigarh (₹82.45/liter) but hit a high of ₹95.70/liter in Hyderabad.
For now, prices remain pretty stable overall—even if global markets get shaky—thanks to those tax buffers.