Punjab braces for cold wave, dense fog; IMD issues orange alert
Heads up, Punjab! The IMD has issued an orange alert for a cold wave and dense fog across large parts of the state for the next two days.
This means extra caution is needed, as visibility will be low and temperatures are dropping well below normal—Fazilka just hit a chilly 10°C.
Why bother?
This weather isn't just inconvenient—it can mess with travel plans, delay trains and flights, and make driving risky.
Health experts say the cold and foggy conditions can also trigger more colds, coughs, nosebleeds, or worsen asthma.
If you can, stay indoors (especially if you're a kid or elderly), layer up in warm clothes, sip something hot, and avoid heading out early in the morning.