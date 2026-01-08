IndiGo passengers face chaos and delays at Mumbai airport
If you're flying IndiGo in or out of Mumbai lately, it's been rough—think slow check-ins, long lines, and barely any staff around when you need help.
This comes right after a December meltdown where 4,500 IndiGo flights were canceled in early December because of stricter pilot rest rules.
Why are people upset?
Passengers have taken to social media to vent.
Kunal Purohit skipped the check-in line on January 7 because it was so long he thought he'd miss his flight—then got stuck with a self-bag drop facility that failed despite multiple tries and no staff in sight.
Ananya Sharan shared that her flight had everyone waiting nearly 20 minutes for ground staff assistance to disembark the aircraft.
What's IndiGo saying?
So far, IndiGo hasn't responded to all these complaints.
With so many flights canceled last month and fares on other airlines shooting up (sometimes costing more than international trips), travelers are left frustrated—and still waiting for answers.