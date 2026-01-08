Next Article
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, champion of the Western Ghats, passes away at 83
India
Madhav Gadgil, a pioneering Indian ecologist and passionate environmentalist, passed away in Pune at 83 after a brief illness.
He was best known for warning about unchecked development in the Western Ghats through his influential 2011 report and always pushed for conservation that included local communities.
Lasting legacy: From global honors to grassroots change
Gadgil's recommendations to protect most of the Western Ghats sparked debate but forced India to pay attention to urgent ecological issues.
Globally recognized—he was named UNEP's 'Champion of the Earth' in 2024—he published over 225 scientific papers and helped shape India's biodiversity laws.
His work continues to inspire those fighting for both nature and people on the ground.