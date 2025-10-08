20-km-long jam on Delhi-Kolkata highway; vehicles stuck for 4 days 

LOADING...
The jam is near Sasaram and Rohtas in Bihar

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 08, 2025
09:44 am
A massive traffic jam on National Highway 19 has left thousands of commuters and truck drivers stranded for three to four days. The jam, which is around 15 to 20km long, is near Sasaram and Rohtas in Bihar. The traffic jam has been caused by road widening work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) near Shivsagar. Heavy rains in the past three days have worsened the situation, flooding diversions and service lanes built by a six-lane construction company.

Traffic jam worsened due to road widening work

Duban Kumar, a truck driver stuck in the jam, said he has barely moved five kilometers. "There is no food...we are surviving on little snacks available on the roadside," he said. According to NDTV, it takes hours to travel even a few kilometers. The traffic bottleneck on the highway has now reached Aurangabad, which is around 65 km from Rohtas.

No food, no water, no authorities

However, local authorities have not intervened to resolve the situation. Sanjay Das, another truck driver, said he has only moved 20km in 24 hours. He added that no authorities have visited them yet and they are surviving on tea and biscuits. National Highway 19 connects Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Dankuni in West Bengal, passing through three main states: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. It connects significant cities like Varanasi and crosses the Ganges several times.

Emergency services and ambulances stuck in traffic jam

The traffic jam has also impacted businesses as drivers carrying perishable goods fear losing their cargo. Pedestrians, ambulances, emergency services, and tourist vehicles are also stuck in the jam. "We pay tolls and taxes, yet we are stuck here with no help. There are no NHAI officials or local authorities on the ground," a truck driver told NDTV. When asked about the road blockage, NHAI Project Director Ranjit Verma refused to appear on camera, according to the news channel.