20-km-long jam on Delhi-Kolkata highway; vehicles stuck for 4 days 

A massive traffic jam on National Highway 19 has left thousands of commuters and truck drivers stranded for three to four days. The jam, which is around 15 to 20km long, is near Sasaram and Rohtas in Bihar . The traffic jam has been caused by road widening work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) near Shivsagar. Heavy rains in the past three days have worsened the situation, flooding diversions and service lanes built by a six-lane construction company.

Jam details Traffic jam worsened due to road widening work Duban Kumar, a truck driver stuck in the jam, said he has barely moved five kilometers. "There is no food...we are surviving on little snacks available on the roadside," he said. According to NDTV, it takes hours to travel even a few kilometers. The traffic bottleneck on the highway has now reached Aurangabad, which is around 65 km from Rohtas.

Trade route No food, no water, no authorities However, local authorities have not intervened to resolve the situation. Sanjay Das, another truck driver, said he has only moved 20km in 24 hours. He added that no authorities have visited them yet and they are surviving on tea and biscuits. National Highway 19 connects Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Dankuni in West Bengal, passing through three main states: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. It connects significant cities like Varanasi and crosses the Ganges several times.