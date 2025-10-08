Explainer: Karwa Chauth 2025, significance, rituals, traditions
Karwa Chauth is coming up on Friday, October 10, 2025.
It's a festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, hoping for their husbands' long lives and happiness.
The day centers around a clay pot (karwa), symbolizing faith and devotion, which women use during evening rituals to offer water to the moon.
Sargi, arghya and other rituals
The day kicks off with sargi—a special pre-dawn meal from mother-in-law to daughter-in-law, packed with blessings.
In Punjab and Haryana, women gather to pray together, while Rajasthan brings in folk songs and dance.
The fast ends after moonrise, when husbands feed their wives as a sweet gesture of love and care.
More about the festival
Beyond the rituals, Karwa Chauth is about strengthening the bond between couples and honoring traditions of faith and respect in marriage.
The festival blends spiritual discipline with cultural celebration, making it a meaningful day for families across India.