2,000 farmers booked for blocking highway, creating ruckus in Punjab

The crowd was demanding the release of activists Shagandeep Singh and Baldev Singh, who are currently lodged in jail after clashes while supporting teachers protesting alleged school corruption.

Police responded to this week's highway blockade with tear gas and have now filed five FIRs, detained hundreds across Malwa, and are reviewing video footage to identify more people involved.

Authorities say mob aggression led to the unrest despite ongoing talks with protest leaders.