2,000 farmers booked for blocking highway, creating ruckus in Punjab
Over 2,000 Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) protesters are facing police cases after blocking National Highway-7 near Jeond village on February 6.
The protest turned tense when demonstrators broke barricades and allegedly laid siege to Bathinda DSP Gurpreet Singh when he went for parleys, and the blockade disrupted traffic—including ambulances—for over five hours.
Mob aggression led to the unrest
The crowd was demanding the release of activists Shagandeep Singh and Baldev Singh, who are currently lodged in jail after clashes while supporting teachers protesting alleged school corruption.
Police responded to this week's highway blockade with tear gas and have now filed five FIRs, detained hundreds across Malwa, and are reviewing video footage to identify more people involved.
Authorities say mob aggression led to the unrest despite ongoing talks with protest leaders.