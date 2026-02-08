Russia: Teen neo-Nazi stabs 4 Indian students, scrawls Holocaust slogans

A knife attack at the State Medical University in Ufa, Russia 's Bashkortostan Republic, left four Indian students injured. The incident occurred when a 15-year-old assailant entered the university dormitory and attacked several students, according to preliminary reports. The attacker, who is now in serious condition himself, was reportedly part of a banned neo-Nazi group called 'NS/WP.'

Embassy response Indian Embassy in Moscow issues statement The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the incident on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). They said, "An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured." The embassy is in touch with local authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are headed to Ufa for assistance.

Twitter Post Social media post by Indian Embassy in Russia An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured… — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 7, 2026

Advertisement

Attack details Attacker shouted nationalist slogans, drew swastika in blood The attacker shouted nationalist slogans about the Holocaust during the assault, media reports said. A swastika drawn in victims' blood was found on a dormitory wall. Russia's Federal Health Ministry reported that one of those injured is in critical condition, while three others are moderately hurt. The attacker himself is hospitalized in serious condition after inflicting wounds on himself during his arrest attempt.

Advertisement