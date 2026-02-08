Russia: Teen neo-Nazi stabs 4 Indian students, scrawls Holocaust slogans
What's the story
A knife attack at the State Medical University in Ufa, Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, left four Indian students injured. The incident occurred when a 15-year-old assailant entered the university dormitory and attacked several students, according to preliminary reports. The attacker, who is now in serious condition himself, was reportedly part of a banned neo-Nazi group called 'NS/WP.'
Embassy response
Indian Embassy in Moscow issues statement
The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the incident on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). They said, "An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured." The embassy is in touch with local authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are headed to Ufa for assistance.
Twitter Post
Social media post by Indian Embassy in Russia
An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured…— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 7, 2026
Attack details
Attacker shouted nationalist slogans, drew swastika in blood
The attacker shouted nationalist slogans about the Holocaust during the assault, media reports said. A swastika drawn in victims' blood was found on a dormitory wall. Russia's Federal Health Ministry reported that one of those injured is in critical condition, while three others are moderately hurt. The attacker himself is hospitalized in serious condition after inflicting wounds on himself during his arrest attempt.
Ongoing probe
Investigation launched into incident
An investigation into the incident is currently underway. Two police officers were also injured when they tried to arrest the attacker. The Interior Ministry spokesperson, Maj General Irina Volk, said, "The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed." Local authorities are working on determining the full extent of this tragic event and providing necessary support to those affected.