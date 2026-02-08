Washington Post CEO quits after axing one-third of staff

Will Lewis, the publisher and chief executive officer of The Washington Post, has resigned from his position. The announcement came on Saturday, just days after the newspaper laid off around one-third of its workforce across all departments. In a message to staff shared by the newspaper's White House bureau chief Matt Viser, Lewis said he made "difficult decisions" during his tenure to ensure the sustainable future of The Post.

Leadership transition Jeff D'Onofrio named acting publisher, CEO Jeff D'Onofrio, The Post's chief financial officer, has been named the acting publisher and CEO of the Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper. D'Onofrio joined the newspaper in June 2025 after stints at Google and Yahoo. In an email to staffers, he emphasized that "customer data will drive our decisions," adding a focus on delivering value to audiences.

Reactions Unions representing post employees supported Lewis's exit Unions representing Post employees supported Lewis's exit. The Washington Post Guild said in a statement, "Will Lewis's exit is long overdue," noting, "His legacy will be the attempted destruction of a great American journalism institution." Bezos, who bought the newspaper in 2013, called the leadership change an "extraordinary opportunity." He stressed that readers provide a roadmap to success every day.

