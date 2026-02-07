Cole Palmer bags his 4th Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea

Cole Palmer scored a stunning first-half hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead Chelsea to a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. The win keeps Chelsea in 5th spot this season. They are a point behind 4th-placed Manchester United. The result comes as a major boost for Chelsea and manager Liam Rosenier, who has had a strong start since replacing Enzo Maresca. Here we decode Palmer's stats.

Match highlights Palmer's 1st-half hat-trick hands Chelsea a comfortable lead Palmer was awarded two penalties after unnecessary fouls on Joao Pedro by Wolves players. The first was a foul from behind by veteran Matt Doherty, while the second was a shove from Yerson Mosquera. Palmer converted both without hesitation. Chelsea capitalized on Wolves's low confidence with Marc Cucurella setting up Palmer for his third in the 38th minute, leaving Wolves with little hope of recovery as they hadn't scored a Premier League goal in a month. In the second half, Tolu Arokodare pulled one back for Wolves.

Do you know? First player with this record As per Opta, Palmer is now the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in the first half of a match. He did so also versus Everton and Brighton.

Hat-tricks Most Premier League hat-tricks for Chelsea Palmer has now scored more Premier League hat-tricks (4) for Chelsea. This is more than any other player in the competition's history. He steered clear of legends Frank Lampard, immy Floyd Hasselbaink and Didier Drogba. Most Premier League hat-tricks for Chelsea: 4 - Cole Palmer 3 - Frank Lampard 3 - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 3 - Didier Drogba

