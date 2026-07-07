2008 Ahmedabad blasts: Gujarat HC upholds death sentence of 38
What's the story
The Gujarat High Court has upheld a 2022 Special Court order awarding the death sentence to 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. The court also confirmed life sentences for 11 others involved in the blasts that killed 56 people. The special court had in 2022 sentenced these convicts under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code Section 302.
Verdict details
Trial court also ordered compensation for victims' families
The trial court had also ordered a compensation of ₹1 lakh for each victim killed in the blasts. Those with serious injuries were to get ₹50,000 each, while those with minor injuries would receive ₹25,000 each. A fine of ₹2.85 lakh was further imposed on each of the 48 convicts involved in this case.
Accused profile
Court noted that gathering evidence against educated accused was difficult
The court had noted that the accused were highly educated and skilled, with some being doctors, professors, and computer experts. They had also committed crimes in other states. "The accused are such that to get information out of them to reach at the root of the crime is a highly difficult job. Despite this, investigating officers have gathered much evidence against them, which would form the basis of the judgement along with the circumstances surrounding them," the court had held.
Incident recap
Know more about Ahmedabad serial blasts case
On July 26, 2008, a series of bomb blasts rocked Ahmedabad at different locations, including hospitals and public transport. The blasts resulted in the deaths of 56 people and left several injured. On February 8, 2022, the trial court convicted 49 out of a total of 78 accused for offenses including murder and sedition under various laws such as IPC, UAPA, and Explosive Substances Act.