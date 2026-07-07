2008 Ahmedabad blasts: Gujarat HC upholds death sentence of 38 

Accused profile

Court noted that gathering evidence against educated accused was difficult

The court had noted that the accused were highly educated and skilled, with some being doctors, professors, and computer experts. They had also committed crimes in other states. "The accused are such that to get information out of them to reach at the root of the crime is a highly difficult job. Despite this, investigating officers have gathered much evidence against them, which would form the basis of the judgement along with the circumstances surrounding them," the court had held.