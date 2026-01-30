21 toll plazas to become barrier-free, including 5 in Delhi-NCR
No more waiting at toll booths—India's rolling out barrier-free tolling at 21 plazas across nine states, with five in Delhi-NCR.
Announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, this move means faster trips and less hassle for drivers.
How does it work?
New tech like AI-powered number plate cameras and FASTag RFID will let cars zoom through at up to 80km/h while the system automatically deducts tolls—no stopping needed.
The plan may be expanded nationwide in a phased manner depending on implementation outcomes, which could save a ton on fuel and cut down collection costs.
What if you skip paying?
If you don't pay your toll, expect e-notices, possible FASTag suspension, or even VAHAN penalties.
The government's making sure everyone plays fair as they roll out this smoother way to travel.