21-year-old air hostess dies by suicide; ex-boyfriend booked for abetment
Neha, a 21-year-old air hostess, died by suicide at her Kalyan East home on December 28, 2024.
Police have charged her ex-boyfriend, Kaushik Prakash Pavshe, with abetment to suicide after Neha's mother, unable to reach her by phone, asked a neighbor to check on her, and the neighbor found her hanging.
Allegations and investigation status
Neha and Pavshe had been together for approximately five years. During that time, he allegedly promised marriage but extorted lakhs from her, threatened to leak private photos, and assaulted her shortly before her death.
Even after Neha moved to Hyderabad for work, the harassment reportedly continued.
An FIR was registered using chat logs and bank records as evidence.
Pavshe is currently missing, sparking protests from Neha's family and local women over delays in the investigation. The case is still ongoing.