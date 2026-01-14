51 lakh devotees gather for Sabarimala's Makaravilakku festival

Makaravilakku isn't just another temple event—it lines up with Makar Sankranti and marks the sun entering Capricorn. Devotees look out for Makara Jyoti, a sacred light on Ponnambalamedu hill, which many see as a sign of Lord Ayyappa's blessings.

How did they handle the crowd?

With so many people showing up, security was tight: crowd control measures were in place and police were everywhere to keep things smooth.

Safety and crowd management were prioritized—a reminder of how much care goes into keeping this tradition alive.