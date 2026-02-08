22 men acquitted in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots murder case
A Muzaffarnagar court has acquitted 22 people accused in the Mohammadpur Raisingh murder case from the 2013 communal riots.
Back then, violence broke out, leaving 62 dead and forcing over 50,000 to flee their homes.
The charges included murder, arson, vandalism, and looting after a mob attacked a village, tragically killing Raisuddin (also reported as Raheesuddin) and destroying property.
No solid evidence to convict accused, say cops
The judge said there just wasn't enough solid evidence to convict anyone.
The first police report named over a thousand unidentified people for murder; another was filed by Raisuddin's son for rioting.
In total, cases were registered against 26 people, but four died during the years-long trial.
With so many gaps in proof and witness accounts, all surviving accused walked free this week.