22-year-old man kills grandmother for stopping him from drinking alcohol
India
In Mohali, Punjab, a 22-year-old man named Ashish Saini allegedly murdered his 85-year-old grandmother, Gurbachan Kaur, after she tried to stop him from drinking alcohol.
The incident happened recently at their home in Gupta Colony, where Ashish reportedly used a kitchen knife to kill her.
He admitted the act to his mother, Veena Saini, who said the family had tried many times to stop him from drinking.
Ashish has been missing since the incident.
Investigation underway, accused still at large
After Veena called the police, officers found Kaur with fatal injuries and the knife still at the scene.
Authorities confirmed her death and sent her body for postmortem at Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi.
Police are currently searching for Ashish, and the investigation is ongoing.