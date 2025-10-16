22-year-old man kills grandmother for stopping him from drinking alcohol India Oct 16, 2025

In Mohali, Punjab, a 22-year-old man named Ashish Saini allegedly murdered his 85-year-old grandmother, Gurbachan Kaur, after she tried to stop him from drinking alcohol.

The incident happened recently at their home in Gupta Colony, where Ashish reportedly used a kitchen knife to kill her.

He admitted the act to his mother, Veena Saini, who said the family had tried many times to stop him from drinking.

Ashish has been missing since the incident.