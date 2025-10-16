Madurai Mayor resigns over ₹200cr property tax scam

Ponvasanth's husband involved in scam

This isn't just about one person stepping down—investigators found city staff and middlemen worked together to pull off the scam, with at least 18 people involved, including Ponvasanth's husband.

The fallout has triggered resignations of other officials and raised big questions about how city taxes are managed.

With public money at stake, opposition parties and locals are demanding real accountability and better oversight to keep city funds safe.