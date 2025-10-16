Madurai Mayor resigns over ₹200cr property tax scam
Madurai's Mayor, Indrani Ponvasanth, has resigned after a huge property tax scam worth between ₹150 crore and ₹200 crore came to light.
The scam, which ran from April 2022 to July 2024, saw about 150 commercial buildings undervalued, costing the city major revenue.
The fraud was first flagged by ex-commissioner Dinesh Kumar, leading to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
Ponvasanth's husband involved in scam
This isn't just about one person stepping down—investigators found city staff and middlemen worked together to pull off the scam, with at least 18 people involved, including Ponvasanth's husband.
The fallout has triggered resignations of other officials and raised big questions about how city taxes are managed.
With public money at stake, opposition parties and locals are demanding real accountability and better oversight to keep city funds safe.