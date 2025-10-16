Pack of wolves kills 6 people in UP village
Since September 9, a pack of four wolves has been attacking villages in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.
Six people—including four kids and an elderly couple—have lost their lives, and around 35 others have been injured, often right near their homes.
The wolves have grown bolder, striking both at night and during the day, and causing widespread fear.
Efforts to capture remaining wolves continue
Authorities have launched a major operation, using drones, thermal imaging equipment, and camera traps to track the wolves.
So far, one wolf has been killed and two injured, but at least one or two are still on the loose.
Villagers are stepping up too, patrolling at night and putting up fences to protect their families.
The government has set up medical help and announced compensation for victims, but the community remains anxious as efforts to capture the remaining wolves continue.