Explained: Why fruits are so expensive in India

Heavy rains and floods in major banana states like Andhra Pradesh , Telangana , and Maharashtra damaged crops, sending banana prices up 8.1% (compared to 6.1% last year). Apples got pricier too, with a 12.2% jump after floods in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Some farmers in Bihar even switched from bananas to maize, making fruit supplies even tighter.

Fruits only make up about 4% of what people eat each month in India—but with prices so high, everyone's feeling the pinch at checkout.

Meanwhile, cheaper veggies and pulses are giving wallets a bit of a break.

It's a reminder of how unpredictable weather can shake up what we pay for food.