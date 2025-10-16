Explainer: What India-Taliban talks mean for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, just spent six days in India—the first senior Taliban official to do so since they took power again in 2021.
He met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, talked regional diplomacy, and even received ceremonial gifts from the family of Sheikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan during his visit to the historic Deoband seminary.
What's the bottom line? For now, it's cautious re-engagement
India reopening its Kabul embassy and hosting Muttaqi signals a big shift in how it's dealing with the Taliban.
Both sides seem to be rethinking their strategies, partly because of Pakistan's growing military influence.
While India is keen to protect its interests and help with Afghanistan's development, there's debate at home about engaging with the Taliban—especially around women's rights.
For now, it's more about cautious re-engagement and keeping an eye on regional dynamics than a full-on partnership.