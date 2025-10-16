Explainer: What India-Taliban talks mean for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India

What's the bottom line? For now, it's cautious re-engagement

India reopening its Kabul embassy and hosting Muttaqi signals a big shift in how it's dealing with the Taliban.

Both sides seem to be rethinking their strategies, partly because of Pakistan's growing military influence.

While India is keen to protect its interests and help with Afghanistan's development, there's debate at home about engaging with the Taliban—especially around women's rights.

For now, it's more about cautious re-engagement and keeping an eye on regional dynamics than a full-on partnership.