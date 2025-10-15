Diwali exodus: Delhi's roads turn into bumper-to-bumper parking lot
On October 15, 2025, Delhi's roads turned into a bumper-to-bumper maze as thousands traveled for Diwali or returned from holidays.
Key spots like Dhaula Kuan, Wazirabad Road, Greater Kailash, and NH-48 saw delays stretching past 30 minutes, with some areas barely moving at all.
Commuters on Wazirabad Road faced up to 37-minute waits
The gridlock didn't let up—routes like Okhla-Noida Road, Ring Road, and Outer Ring Road were packed from morning to night.
Commuters on Wazirabad Road faced up to 37-minute waits, and places like south Delhi were described as "completely packed."
Even Connaught Circle and Mother Teresa Crescent weren't spared.
Authorities point to Diwali rush, returning holiday crowds
Many intersections had no traffic police in sight, making things worse.
Authorities pointed to the Diwali rush and returning crowds as the main reasons.
Every year, this festival season puts Delhi's traffic management to the test—and 2025 was no exception.