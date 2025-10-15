SC seeks response on plea for lawyer access during probe
The Supreme Court has just asked the central and state governments to respond to a petition pushing for everyone—no matter the case—to have their lawyer present during investigations.
The petition, filed by advocate Shaffi Mather and argued by Menaka Guruswamy, calls out current laws that let investigators decide if your lawyer can be there, especially in cases like money laundering or drug charges.
Why this matters
This is about protecting your basic rights if you ever get questioned by the police.
The petition points out real risks—like forced confessions or even abuse—when people don't have legal support.
Reports from India's human rights groups show that limited access to lawyers has led to serious harm, including custodial deaths.
If the Supreme Court agrees with this plea, it could mean stronger protections and fairer treatment for everyone facing investigation in India.