'Fake MLAs' case: AAP leader Chaturvedi arrested after standoff ends

Tension escalated to legal battle

Chaturvedi's nomination papers kicked off a tug-of-war between Punjab and Chandigarh Police over who could arrest him, after MLAs denied signing his documents.

Things got so heated that both sides went to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with Chaturvedi asking for protection and Punjab Police seeking his custody.

The court has paused things for now, with the next hearing set for November 4, 2025.