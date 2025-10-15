Next Article
'Fake MLAs' case: AAP leader Chaturvedi arrested after standoff ends
India
Navneet Chaturvedi, accused of forging signatures of 10 AAP MLAs on Rajya Sabha byelection nomination papers, was arrested by Punjab Police after a tense 28-hour standoff at a Chandigarh police station.
He'd been staying there under Chandigarh Police protection since Tuesday afternoon, facing several FIRs in Punjab.
Tension escalated to legal battle
Chaturvedi's nomination papers kicked off a tug-of-war between Punjab and Chandigarh Police over who could arrest him, after MLAs denied signing his documents.
Things got so heated that both sides went to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with Chaturvedi asking for protection and Punjab Police seeking his custody.
The court has paused things for now, with the next hearing set for November 4, 2025.