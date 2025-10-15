Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: 2,000 artists to perform at grand celebration India Oct 15, 2025

Ayodhya is going all out for Deepotsav 2025, with more than 2,000 artists set to perform.

Expect vibrant Awadhi and Bhojpuri music from 500 visiting artists, while 300 local talents will showcase their skills on stage.

It's shaping up to be a lively celebration of tradition and creativity.