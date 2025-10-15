Next Article
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: 2,000 artists to perform at grand celebration
India
Ayodhya is going all out for Deepotsav 2025, with more than 2,000 artists set to perform.
Expect vibrant Awadhi and Bhojpuri music from 500 visiting artists, while 300 local talents will showcase their skills on stage.
It's shaping up to be a lively celebration of tradition and creativity.
Know more about the event
The action centers around Ram Katha Park's huge main stage, plus several other venues like Tulsi Udyan, Badi Devkali, and Guptar Ghat.
Seven smaller stages will spotlight local folk songs, dance, and theater.
One big highlight? The Deepotsav Shobhayatra parade—featuring 22 grand tableaux that turn scenes from the Ramayana into a visual treat for everyone.