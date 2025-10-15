Punjab's wheat sowing delayed due to floods, unseasonal rains

Late sowing could shrink yields, put pressure on food supplies

Wheat sowing should start by mid-October, but fields are still waterlogged and covered in silt, especially in districts like Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

The agriculture department warns that late sowing could shrink wheat yields by 5-6 quintals per acre, putting pressure on food supplies next year.

For farmers and everyone who relies on Punjab's crops, these delays could mean a tougher year ahead.