Next Article
Punjab's wheat sowing delayed due to floods, unseasonal rains
India
Unseasonal rains and the worst floods Punjab has seen in 40 years have thrown the state's farming cycle off track.
Only 20% of paddy has been harvested so far—way behind schedule—which means wheat sowing is likely to be delayed too.
Late sowing could shrink yields, put pressure on food supplies
Wheat sowing should start by mid-October, but fields are still waterlogged and covered in silt, especially in districts like Tarn Taran and Amritsar.
The agriculture department warns that late sowing could shrink wheat yields by 5-6 quintals per acre, putting pressure on food supplies next year.
For farmers and everyone who relies on Punjab's crops, these delays could mean a tougher year ahead.