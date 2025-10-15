Next Article
SC allows sale, use of green crackers in Delhi
India
The Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for selling and using "green" firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali on October 20.
These crackers are meant to be less harmful for the air, but some experts still worry about pollution spikes during the festival.
Environmentalists worry about pollution spikes
Only NEERI and PESO-approved green crackers with QR codes can be sold at select spots between October 18-20, and you can only burst them during set hours on October 19 and 20.
Police and pollution teams will be out making sure everyone follows the rules.
While manufacturers are happy about the business boost, environmentalists say even eco-friendly crackers could add to Delhi's winter smog.