24 new judges appointed to Allahabad High Court

Big move this week: 24 new judges have been appointed to the Allahabad High Court, cutting its vacant posts from 74 to 50 out of 160. The fresh faces include advocates like Garima Prashad and Swarupama Chaturvedi, as well as judicial officers.

Addressing the backlog This mass appointment is seen as a much-needed boost for the court's ability to tackle its backlog of cases.

With over 330 judge vacancies across India's high courts, delays in justice are a real concern—so every new appointment is expected to help speed things up.

Diverse mix of appointees The list features a mix of seasoned advocates such as Vivek Saran and Vivek Kumar Singh, plus promoted judicial officers like Babita Rani.

Their varied backgrounds are expected to bring both fresh perspectives and solid courtroom experience to the bench.