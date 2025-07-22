$2.4 trillion needed for India's urban infrastructure by 2050: Report

India spends half of what's needed on its cities

Right now, India spends about half of what's actually needed on its cities—just 0.6% of GDP a year instead of the recommended 1.2%.

To keep up with growth, annual spending should jump from $10.6 billion to $55 billion by 2036, as nearly 600 million people are expected to live in urban areas that'll drive almost 70% of India's GDP.