25% gig workers clock over 70 hours weekly: Shocking survey

A Janpahal / Gig Workers Association survey of 1,000 platform workers in 2025, released at an event, shows that a big chunk of India's gig workers are putting in seriously long hours—25% work more than 70 hours weekly, and 57% go past 49 hours. Despite the hustle, about 40% earn less than ₹15,000 a month.

The gig economy's rapid rise The gig economy has grown substantially in recent years (source needed for the 55% / four-year figure) and now employs over 1.2 crore people.

But many face unpredictable pay thanks to shifting algorithms and unstable demand.

Safety concerns on the job Life on the job isn't easy: about one in four gig workers have been in traffic accidents, and 62% have had close calls.

About a third report harassment or violence at work.

Many lack accident insurance (44%) or report exposure to extreme heat (84%).