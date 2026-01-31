5th T20I, Finn Allen hammers whirlwind 80 versus India: Stats

New Zealand 's Finn Allen slammed a whirlwind knock of 80 versus India during the fifth and final T20I match of the series at Thiruvananthapuram. Allen scored his half-century in just 22 balls while chasing a daunting target of 272 runs. He ended up with an impressive 80 runs off just 38 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 210. However, his knock wasn't enough as India won by 46 runs. Here's more.

Allen Allen shows his mettle with the bat Allen, who replaced Devon Conway in New Zealand's XI, started off strongly. He smashed Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya before hammering the former for 22 runs in the 3rd over. Allen brought up his fifty from just 22 balls in the 6th over and targeted Indian spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel. He continued to find the runs in the middle overs before perishing off Axar's bowling in the 9th over.

Record Fourth batter to achieve this feat against India As per Cricbuzz, Allen (57*) became only the fourth batter to score a 50 against India in T20Is during the powerplay. He joined the likes of Litton Das (56* in 24 balls, 2022 T20 World Cup), Cameron Green (52 in 21 balls at Hyderabad 2022), and West Indies's Johnson Charles (51* in 21 balls at Lauderhill in 2016). Meanwhile, Allen also smashed the fastest fifty by a NZ batter vs India in T20Is.

Information 6th fifty in T20Is, 32nd in T20s With this knock, Allen now owns 1,365 runs for New Zealand in 53 matches at 26.25 (SR: 165.45). He hit his 6th fifty (100s: 2). Allen now owns 95 sixes in T20Is. Overall in T20 cricket, Allen has amassed 4,961 runs from 173 games. He averages 30.06 (50s: 32, 100s: 5).

