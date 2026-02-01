Baloch rebels claim killing 84 Pakistani soldiers in 10-hour assault

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a major assault on Pakistani security forces in Balochistan . The group said the attacks were part of "Operation Herof Phase II," which lasted around 10 hours in a statement attributed to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch. The BLA claimed to have killed 84 personnel from the Pakistani military, police, intelligence agencies, and counter-terrorism units across twelve locations. They targeted military, administrative, and security installations in several towns and cities across the province.

Casualty claims BLA claims to have taken 18 personnel hostage The BLA also stated that dozens of Pakistani security personnel were injured and 18 taken hostage during the operation. Over 30 government properties were seized or destroyed in the attacks, including offices, banks, and prisons, were seized or destroyed, and over 20 vehicles were set ablaze, the group added. The statement by BLA asserted that they received widespread support from locals during the operation. They said this helped them communicate and move fighters.

Operation details Seven BLA rebels killed During the operation, the BLA admitted that it lost seven of its own fighters. These included members of their elite "Majeed Brigade." The group said these deaths were part of coordinated assaults on security installations and helped them gain temporary control over targeted sites. However, the group's claims remain unverified due to limited information from the ground. Communications in some areas were reportedly affected, making it hard to get detailed reports on the situation.

Twitter Post Video showing BLA rebels at Quetta market Baloch Rebel Group Balochistan Liberation Army seen taking control of the market in Quetta. Pakistan Army soldiers helpless under Asim Munir. pic.twitter.com/34K0jISb0X — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 31, 2026

