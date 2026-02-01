Baloch rebels claim killing 84 Pakistani soldiers in 10-hour assault
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a major assault on Pakistani security forces in Balochistan. The group said the attacks were part of "Operation Herof Phase II," which lasted around 10 hours in a statement attributed to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch. The BLA claimed to have killed 84 personnel from the Pakistani military, police, intelligence agencies, and counter-terrorism units across twelve locations. They targeted military, administrative, and security installations in several towns and cities across the province.
The BLA also stated that dozens of Pakistani security personnel were injured and 18 taken hostage during the operation. Over 30 government properties were seized or destroyed in the attacks, including offices, banks, and prisons, were seized or destroyed, and over 20 vehicles were set ablaze, the group added. The statement by BLA asserted that they received widespread support from locals during the operation. They said this helped them communicate and move fighters.
During the operation, the BLA admitted that it lost seven of its own fighters. These included members of their elite "Majeed Brigade." The group said these deaths were part of coordinated assaults on security installations and helped them gain temporary control over targeted sites. However, the group's claims remain unverified due to limited information from the ground. Communications in some areas were reportedly affected, making it hard to get detailed reports on the situation.
Baloch Rebel Group Balochistan Liberation Army seen taking control of the market in Quetta. Pakistan Army soldiers helpless under Asim Munir. pic.twitter.com/34K0jISb0X— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 31, 2026
Insurgency background
Baloch insurgency, human rights violations by security forces
Balochistan has been a hotbed of low-intensity conflict between separatist rebels and the state for decades. The province is Pakistan's largest but least populated, with periodic large-scale attacks disrupting daily life. International human rights groups have raised concerns over extrajudicial repression and human rights violations against Baloch civilians by Pakistani forces. Thousands of Baloch have allegedly been killed or abducted illegally by the Pakistan Army or their militia over the years.