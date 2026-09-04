Jantar Mantar protests: 25 flagged by facial-recognition were already imprisoned

The Indian Express's investigation focused on those accused of serious crimes, including murder and rape.

Out of 205 such individuals, 17 people facing murder charges were already lodged in Delhi's Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini prisons when flagged by the Facial Recognition System.

The report also found four individuals accused of rape (including two under POCSO) and four facing attempted murder charges were also incarcerated at the time of identification.